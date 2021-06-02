'Howdy, folks!': State Fair of Texas to return after 1-year pandemic hiatus

Gates will open on Sept. 24 and the fair will run through Oct. 17, fair officials said in a release.

DALLAS — Updated at 10:21 a.m. with details of the State Fair of Texas concert series.

After canceling the State Fair of Texas in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday the event would be back in 2021. They also released their music lineup for 2021, which includes Clay Walker, Dru Hill, Jack Ingram and more.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, in a release. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year.

Since January, Fair Park has served as the site of a mass vaccination site for Dallas County. Judge Clay Jenkins announced last week the site will close on Aug. 1 to allow fair officials to prep for their event.

The 2021 theme -- 'Howdy, Folks!' -- reflects the return from virtual gatherings to connecting in person again.

The 2021 fair will include a lineup of free live music, including 77 different artists and groups ranging across a variety of genres.

Texas-born Clay Walker will kick off the concert series on Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. The following day, as part of the State Fair Classic football game, Dru Hill will perform at 2 p.m. and Black Pumas from Austin will perform at 8:30 p.m.

La Energia Nortena will round out opening weekend Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. A fill lists of performances is below.

Last year, the in-person fair was canceled with a drive through food event and modified livestock shows taking place.

Season tickets for the fair are now on sale, and more ticket information will be release in the coming months.

The event will follow any CDC, local, state or federal COVID-19 guidelines in effect as it takes place, starting in late September.

2021 State Fair of Texas Chevrolet Main Stage Lineup

Friday, September 24

Clay Walker, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Chevy House Party, 12:00 p.m.

Dru Hill , 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Black Pumas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Conjunto DIFERENTES De Zacatecas, 2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.

La Energia Norteña, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, September 27

Rob Roy Parnell, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28

Rathmore, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

The 40 Acre Mule, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Little Joe y La Familia, 5:30; 8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Summer Dean, 5:30 p.m.

Shinyribs, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Chevy House Party, 12:00 p.m.

Eleven Hundred Springs, 2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.

Kevin Fowler, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Chevy House Party, 12:00 p.m.

Clay Melton, 2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, October 4

Retrophonics, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

The Imaginaries, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6

Squeezebox Bandits, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 7

Brave Combo, 5:30; 8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 8

Mike and the Moonpies, 5:30; 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Hannah Kirby, 2:30 p.m.; other showtimes pending game time

Jack Ingram , 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Bill Engvall, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Chevy House Party, 12:00 p.m.

No Rehearsal, 2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.

Sugar Ray, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, October 11

Trevor Douglas, 12:00; 1:30 p.m.

Le Freak, 3:00; 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12

Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

U.S. Marine Jazz Ensemble, 4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 14

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, 5:30; 8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 15

Kraig Parker, 5:30; 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Chevy House Party, 12:00 p.m.

The Peterson Brothers, 2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.

Charley Crockett, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

The Powell Brothers, 12:00; 1:30 p.m.

The Last Bandoleros, 3:00 p.m.