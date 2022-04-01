x
January Job Fairs start Wednesday for Howmet Aerospace Waco Operations

The events are open to everyone and pre-registration is not required.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video below and above are from Killeen's Job fair 

Every Wednesday starting Jan. 19 through Jan. 26, Howmet Aerospace will be hosting in-person job fairs for manufacturing production positions. 

Howmet Aerospace Waco Operations produces structural blind fasteners and lockbolts for industrial applications. Entry-level to experienced positions will be available at the job fair. 

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Howmet Aerospace Waco Operations, 8001 Imperial Dr., the event is open to the public and no registration is required. 

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so Howmet recommends you bring a current resume and have a current accessible email. Some people will be hired on the spot, so a point of contact is needed. 

If you are interested in a position, but can't make the job fair, email Howmet HR at wacohr@howmet.com. For more information on the event, visit here.

COVID safety protocols will be followed at this event. Please wear a mask. 

