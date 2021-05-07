HPD officer shot while responding to dispute over parking spot at Kingwood apartments, police say

Houston police confirmed the suspect is in custody, and the officer has been hospitalized with a torso and arm wound.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer is in serious condition after he was shot Monday morning while responding to a disturbance call in Kingwood, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner.

He said the 26-year-old suspect is in custody.

It all started when police responded to a disturbance call about 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Northpines Drive near Loop 494.

Investigators said a woman called 911 and said she'd been in a dispute with a neighbor over a parking spot. During the altercation, police said the woman claims the suspect spat in her face.

According to Finner, two responding officers went to get a statement from the suspect about the dispute, and while they were standing in the doorway, the man came out and started firing multiple times. He hit one of the officers in the arm and torso.

HPD said a second officer was able to quickly restrain the suspect and take him into custody.

"Our officers did not fire, they did not have time to fire," Finner said. "Hand-to-hand, when you're close in, you don't even have a chance to draw a weapon."

HPD commanders & PIO en route to @HCAHouKingwood after one of our officers was shot by a suspect at 200 N. Pines Drive. Prelim info is officer was shot in the arm & taken to hospital. The suspect is detained.



Media briefing will be at hospital. Follow here for updates. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kGaPYQS4lT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021

The injured officer was taken HCA Kingwood Hospital, where was stable, at last check. Finner believes the bulletproof vest the officer was wearing helped protect him.

The chief said the unidentified officer is an 11-year law enforcement veteran, a father and husband.

"Everyone, prayers for him for a speedy recovery," Finner said, "We spoke with the wife, and she's holding up good, but she needs prayer. Her entire family needs prayer."

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect's name has not been released, but Finner said charges are being filed.

Since the incident happened within Houston city limits but also Montgomery County, HPD will be coordinating with the Montgomery County District's Attorney's Office on the case.