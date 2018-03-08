BRYAN, TX — Bryan police found human remains on a property they searched as part of their investigation into the disappearance of missing three-year-old Rayven Shields.

Police did not identify the remains, and no suspects have been named.

Rayven Shields was last seen July 27 with her mother Virginia Adams. Adams was under investigation by Child Protective Services at the time. Adams was found July 31 but did not have the little girl, according to police.

Adams was taken into custody shortly after being located for refusing to turn her daughter over to CPS when they obtained legal custody of the child. Police said they believe Adams was hiding her daughter so she would not be taken by CPS.

Bryan Police obtained a search warrant Aug. 3 for a home in the 4300 block of Conner St. that belongs to a family member. Police said they believed Adams had been living there with her daughter. Saturday morning, Bryan Police posted to its Facebook page they had found human remains in that home.

The remains were the similar to the size of a young child and may have been there for a few days according to officials.

Bryan Police held a press conference Saturday where officials called the situation a "tragedy" and said nobody expected the case to take a turn like this. The department is still working to positively identify the remains that will be sent to Travis County.

