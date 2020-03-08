Human remains found on Hog Island in Aransas Pass, Texas Rangers assisting in investigation

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Authorities are searching Hog Island, just north of Highway 361 in Aransas Pass, Texas, after a fisherman spotted a human skull there Monday morning.
The fisherman reported the finding to the Aransas Pass Police Department, who sent officers to Hog Island to confirm the remains were human.
Officers secured the area for a thorough investigation.
The Texas Rangers and Nueces County Medical Examiner were called to the scene to assist. Detectives are currently working to identify the remains.
In the meantime, if you have any information about this case, call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers or contact Detective Stacey Allen at 361-758-5224.