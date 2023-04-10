Bosque County: Human remains identified as 45-year-old missing person

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) provided an update on human remains found near the Canyons Estates in Bosque County back on July 13, 2022.
On Monday, April 4 the BCSO announced that the results of DNA and forensic testing confirmed the human remains belonged to 45-year-old Jeremy Stith.
According to BCSO, a missing persons report was filed for Stith on May 15, 2022. A friend of Stith had received a text from him, stating that he was walking and wanted a ride. That was the last time anyone heard from Stith, BCSO says.
Over a month later on July 13, 2022 BCSO says deputies were called to investigate human remains found in a rural area near the Canyons Estates.
According to BCSO, a property surveyor located the remains while conducting a survey in the area, deputies were led to a heavily wooded section of the land where the remains were located, BCSO immediately sent them to a forensics lab for testing.
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office says that this is still an open and ongoing investigation.
There is currently no other information available.
