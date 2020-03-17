WACO, Texas —

The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for foster homes that can keep pets for up to six weeks. The organization is trying to increase its foster base by 60 families in case the Waco Animal Shelter is forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Foster homes provide the home, food and love to the pets and the Humane Society takes care of medical expenses.

Some of the animals only need to be fostered for a few days while they wait for surgery and others need more time to decompress from the stress of shelter life.

The Humane Society said that for every animal you foster, you save two lives; The life of the animal you foster, and the life of the one who now has space to come into the shelter.

Please be a Waco Animal Hero and foster a pet today by contacting our Foster Coordinator Jenny at JennyL@hsctx.org or at 254754-1454.

She will match you with the pet that best suits your home and lifestyle because The Humane Society believes that every Waco dog deserves a chance.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Waco mayor declares local state of disaster, closes all bars, theaters, large social gatherings

Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update: No fever but 'the blahs'

Cousins color pictures for people living at nursing homes and private care centers