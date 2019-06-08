WACO, Texas — The Human Society of Central Texas Executive Director Don Bland announced Tuesday he was stepping down after more than seven years with the organization.

Bland said he was leaving to become the Chief of Animal Services in Austin.

"I’m proud to have been a part of the community that worked together to get the City of Waco Animal Shelter to No-Kill Status, from the dismal 28% that it was all those years ago," said Bland.

Bland said his last day would be August 12.

Bland had appeared every Wednesday on Texas Today for the Perfect Pet segment since the time he began at the organization.

Every pet ever featured on Texas Today has been adopted, according to Bland.

Bland said the Board of Directors was expected to meet Tuesday to determine his replacement.

The board considered removing Bland as the director in April but voted to keep him on after a two hour meeting.

RELATED: Humane Society of Central Texas executive director keeps job after discussions of firing

Board President Ann Shaffer did not say why Bland was nearly fired. She only said board members don't discuss personnel matters.

