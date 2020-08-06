WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic by using appointment-only curbside meet and greets for people interested in adopting animals. HSCTX will now welcome the public back to the Waco Animal Shelter on Monday with no appointment necessary to come and meet the animals.

The public will still not be able to walk through the kennels but will be individually escorted by staff into specific areas to meet the animals. This may include the play area and the adoption building.

HSCTX said families are welcome to come to the shelter from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturday. HSCTX staff will show animals on a first-come-first-served basis.

Adoptions have been significantly lower over the last three months compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, HSCTX said. They encourage the public to come to the Waco Animal Shelter to take home a new family pet today.

They ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing during any visit. Also, bring your dog and kids to make sure the new pet is a perfect fit.

