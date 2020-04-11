Humane Society of Central Texas to offer free adoptions through Nov. 11, lack of space

The shelter encourages the community to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas now offers free adoptions through Veterans Day, Nov 11 to manage the huge number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks. One hundred new animals entered the shelter just last week alone, which resulted in the shelter reaching capacity, according to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter encourages the community to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals. The Humane Society said it believes that every Waco animal deserves a chance to live their best life. The shelter is looking for Waco Animal Heroes to help all 165 dogs at the shelter to find homes as quickly as possible;

If you found a stray animal or you can no longer care for your animal, please do not bring the animal to the Waco Animal Shelter. Resources are available to help you keep the animal until you find its owner or until you find it a home. You can go to the Waco Animal Guide website to find lists of resources to help. You can also call HSCTX (254-754-1454) or Waco Pets Alive! (254-300-8575) for more information and assistance.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco TX 76706.

The shelter asks that visitors please remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during visits and to bring dogs and children to make sure the shelter matches you perfectly with your new pet!