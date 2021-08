Those interested in finding a new furry friend can adopt for free starting today, Aug. 19.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free dog adoptions for the next few days as the shelter nears capacity yet again.

Those interested in finding a new furry friend can adopt for free from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Rd in Waco.

