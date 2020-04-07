Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil honoring Vanessa Guillen

Family, friends and community members gathered to remember the Fort Hood soldier.

KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of people, including family, friends and community members gathered to remember Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen who disappeared April 22 on post, and later details from an affidavit revealed she was killed.

One by one, dozens of people lit candles, prayed together, hugged, and cried. Her immediate family was not at the candlelight vigil, but Guillen's cousins were there remembering her.

"We are here to make justice, demand justice because that's what she needs and we are the voice and that's why we're here," Berenice Guillen said.

Jahari Bates, from Killeen and a group of friends showed up to let Guillen's family know they have their support.

"We love them, we want to keep fighting for them," Bates said. "We want to keep fighting for what's right and keep doing everything that's right for them."

Guillen's family said they are thankful for the nationwide attention and support they have received.

"It makes me feel proud of people coming out here supporting Vanessa because that's what she needs," Berenice said.

Anohter one of her cousins, Uriel Guillen, said everyone should raise awareness and be there for Vanessa's family.

"We should all be supporting each other no matter the race, the color, sexuality, we're all the same we all bleed the same," Uriel said.

This isn't the outcome anyone hoped for, and Uriel said he and his entire family are heartbroken after finding out what happened to Vanessa Guillen.

"So, I hope that each and every one of you feels our pain, feels my aunt Gloria's pain her mother," Uriel said. "If you all saw her interview she said she wants her daughter alive, and she didn't come out alive."