BELTON, Texas — Today hundreds were in Belton's Confederate Park to walk to end Alzheimer's.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony before participants could join the one mile walk or five-kilometer run.

Overall the walk raised more than $35,000 for research and programs within the Alzheimer's association.

Organizers said they are working to bring attention to a disease they said does not get enough recognition.

