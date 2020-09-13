Hundreds participate in Trump boat parade in Belton

People from across the area gathered at Lake Belton Saturday to show support for President Trump.

BELTON, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Lake Belton Saturday afternoon in the form of a boat parade. The purpose: To show support for President Trump.

"I am so excited to see this type of support," Lesleigh Dunlap, the event organizer, said. "It's important to be patriotic and with 9/11 yesterday, this is a good reminder for people about what we are fighting for."

Boats ranging from small to house boats lined up next to the Belton Dam, and after the singing of the National Anthem and a prayer they rode in a caravan around the perimeter of the lake.

After several boats sank in a Trump boat parade on Lake Travis last weekend, today the caution for water safety was at an all time high.

"There are seven game wardens and two sheriff boats on the lake today," Dunlap said. "We also categorized boats into small medium and large and set a 10 mph speed limit."

Upon entering the marina near Dead Fish Grille as well as Temple Lake Park there were voter registration booths.

"We all need to do our part and we all need to vote," Dunlap said. "This is a lot of work to be a part of [the parade] so if people are making the effort to do this they will make the effort to vote."