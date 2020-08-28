Houstonians coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Laura

A group of chefs are coming together to help provide 2,400 meals for families affected by Hurricane Laura.

HOUSTON — They say food is love, and that’s what a group of Houston chefs is trying to do for the families affected by Hurricane Laura. They want to send those families nothing but love.

"During Harvey they came over here and helped us out a lot. A lot of them are from this area of Louisiana. We have to return this favor," Ben McPherson, of Boh Pasta, said.

Chefs from Bravery Chef Hall have launched an online fundraiser to raise money and collect supplies to take to Southeast Texas and the Louisiana border. They’ve partnered with various local restaurants and hope to cook and deliver at least 2,400 meals.

"What we're hoping is to provide a little comfort and soul. That’s why we do this," chef Jessica Timmon, of Cherry Block Craft, said.

Houstonians have such a big hearts, and these chefs are not the only ones cooking up something. Lakewood Church is hosting a collection of donations to take to those families in need.

Lakewood Church Please join us as we help our neighbors in East Texas & Louisiana who are affected by Hurricane Laura. Beginning today (through Saturday) we will be collecting supplies and filling up as many trucks as we can. Here are the items we need:...

Also, on Friday morning Houston Rapper Trae the Truth was headed to Louisiana with volunteers ready to help.

“When Harvey hit man, everybody across the country helped us so that wouldn't be right for us to do when they go on to what they call that we have to be there," he said.

Everyone of them is just trying to make sure our neighbors get the support and love during this tough times.

"Someone was thinking about them and wanted to make sure they knew we were going to take care of them," Timmon said.

For more information on HTown Meals for Hurricane Laura relief you can check the Facebook page bellow.