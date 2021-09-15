'I use to call her my chocolate drop' | Husband of Connally ISD staff member who died from COVID-19 speaks out

Angela Thompson tested positive for the virus in August. The mother and grandmother was in the hospital for four weeks before she died on Sept. 14.

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, Sept. 15 was Donald Thompson’s birthday, and while he should have been out celebrating, he spent the morning Serenity Life Celebrations in Waco, planning his wife’s funeral.

"I loved her to death. I use to call her my chocolate drop," said Thompson.

While the pain is deep, all he can do is remember the good times.

"She used to sing that song, 'There’s A Story of A Lovely Lady.' We would travel and that song would come up and she would just start singing," said Thompson.

His wife Angela Thompson was an instructional aide on the Connally ISD Primary campus. She died Tuesday from COVID-19. She is the third Connally ISD staff member to die from the virus in a month.

"I think she was a real asset to Connally ISD. If she was out, she was missed. Those kids and staff knew when Mrs. Thompson was not at work," he said.

Angela tested positive for the virus in August. The mother and grandmother was in the hospital for four weeks before she died.

"It is going to be hard for us as a family,” said Thompson. "It was hard for me even seeing my wife laying there helpless and there was nothing I could do to help her."

In August, Donald Thompson also tested positive for COVID-19. He said his symptoms were mild and is now thinking about getting vaccinated.

"I’ve told my children it’s important that we get our shots. Not saying that is going to solve the problem, but I really feel like after our experience and what we have been through, our options are better with it than without it,” said Thompson.

