NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A woman’s decomposing body was found on Dec. 12 on a road near Richland, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

According to investigators, the body is that of 29-year-old Charine Marie Wilson who was reported missing from Houston. Detectives said she was shot multiple times before her body was found clothed, “badly decomposed,” and covered by vegetation along SE 1190A.

Wilson was last seen on Nov. 10 in Houston before a welfare check at an apartment complex, which led to an investigation.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Wilson was believed to have been killed by her estranged husband Johnny Leon Wilson, 48.

According to the Chronicle, Charine Wilson drove to her apartment with her son on Nov. 10, went inside and never came out. Later, Johnny Wilson came out of the apartment alone, got into the car with the son and drove to a fast food restaurant where he dropped the boy off, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 12.

Johnny Wilson is charged with murder in Charine Wilson’s death.

Anyone with information on Charine Wilson’s death or the whereabouts of Johnny Wilson is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

