KILLEEN, Texas — A 71-year-old woman died days after her husband following a double shooting in Killeen on Dec. 10.

Officers were called around 7:21 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Slawson Lane after concerned family members called police, investigators said.

William Gillen, 75, was found shot to death in a back room of the home. Officers heard his wife, Linda Gillen, cough and saw her move, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said. They entered the home through the open garage door and found she was also shot.

Linda Gillen was taken to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition where she died early Saturday morning, officials said.

Preliminary autopsy results showed William Gillen shot himself.

The complete autopsy and forensic findings are pending, the department said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

