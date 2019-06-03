HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release that traffic on Interstate-14/US 190 will transition traffic traveling west to new pavement in Harker Heights.

Some lanes heading west will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting March 10 through March 15, TxDOT said.

The temporary closures will allow contractors to move traffic barriers, so drivers can travel on the newly finished road, TxDOT said.

The I-14 expansion project will add an inside lane to both the east and west parts of the interstate. The new lanes will run one-mile west of FM 2410 to FM 3423 (Indian Trail) and a concrete traffic barrier will be between the new lanes.

TxDOT said the project is scheduled to be done by the summer, depending on the weather.