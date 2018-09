There will be a few I-35 closures affecting commuters Thursday morning.

The north and southbound lanes near Forrest Street bridge will be closed but the lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. The lanes will close again Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Northbound traffic can take Exit 335C at MLK Boulevard.

Southbound traffic can take the exit at Elm Avenue and re-enter the highway at University Parks Drive.

© 2018 KCEN