TEMPLE, Texas — From 8 p.m. on March 9 through 11:45 a.m. on March 10, crews will close one lane at a time on Interstate 35 heading north in Temple, starting at exit 299 for South Loop 363, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release.

TxDOT said during the closure, crews will stripe the newly finished pavement, reset the concrete barrier and shift traffic traveling north onto the new pavement from South Loop 363 to Nugent Avenue.

The 57th street entrance ramp will be closed, and the new ramp to it will be opened permanently once the work is complete. The new frontage road traveling north of Avenue H will also open, TxDOT said.

Additionally, the temporary exit 301 will close, and the new, permanent exit 301 to Central Avenue, Adams Avenue and SH 53 will open, the release said.

The new exit 302 to Nugent Avenue will open too, as well as the northbound entrance ramp south of Nugent Ave., the release said.

TxDOT said drivers should be alert and ready for crews moving from lane-to-lane as they finish construction, and to keep an eye out for warning signs and traffic control equipment in the work areas.

TxDOT said the work is planned weather permitting.