I-35 commutes will be delayed Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation works to repair sections of the highway that were ruined when a semi truck carrying Axe body spray exploded last week.

Repairs are underway near mile marker 292 between Belton and Temple.

The left and center traffic lanes as well as the left shoulder will be closed down starting at 6 p.m. when workers began grinding off several inches of pavement and pouring new asphalt in.

The traffic lanes are expected to be closed until midnight, and crews are hoping to be done by 7 a.m. Friday to avoid morning traffic.

