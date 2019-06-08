LORENA, Texas — A stalled semi-truck with a leaking diesel tank shut down an I-35 frontage road in Lorena Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the truck broke down about half a mile north of Woodlawn Rd. around 5 p.m.

TxDOT said all lanes would be closed at the location while hazmat crews cleaned up the spilled fuel.

TxDOT did not provide an estimate on how long the closure would last.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes to access S. Old Temple Rd. or Callan Ranch Rd. on the northbound side of I-35.

