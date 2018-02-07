TxDOT announced Monday it had reopened the northbound lanes of I-35 after a semi-truck crash just before 2 a.m. that caused the highway to close just south of West.

Sgt. Howard, West PIO, confirmed two semi-trucks were involved. One semi-truck drifted across a lane and hit another semi-truck on the side of the road. It was believed the truck was unoccupied and was carrying hazmat equipment.

Both trucks were completely engulfed in flames.

One person was airlifted to the Parkland Burn Center but will survive.

