A Tornado bus crashed Wednesday afternoon on NB I-35 just south of FM 310 in Hill County.

TxDOT verified the crash around 3.22 p.m. and officials said caused a four-mile backup – lasting at least 30 minutes in the northbound lanes between Abbott and Hillsboro.

The site was cleared just after 5:30 p.m. and traffic is back to normal.

Stranded passengers were transferred to a new bus.

The details of how the crash happened are unknown at this time.

