'I do what I do for my baby girl': Killeen Man receives star award for helping the community during winter storm

“When I saw how many people came out and shifted their schedule to see me get this award, that was a humbling experience," said Mohammad.



Back in February, 6 News followed Mohammad as he gave rides and delivered water to people who were without power.



"I do what I do for my baby girl,” said Mohammad. “She watches what I do. She wants to do what I do so now I have to definitely continue to push harder and be the example."



Mohammed grew up in a low-income area on the south side of Chicago. He has a close relationship with his father, but his mother was killed when he was an infant.



"When I found out Davoine lost his mother when he was 3-months old and never got an opportunity to be nurtured by her. That pulled my heart,” said Angie Wilkerson.



Angie Wilkerson is considered Mohammad’s community mother. She said she is proud of him and how much he has grown over the years.



"He's very special and I have to say he's a gift to Killeen,” said Wilkerson. “If I have to describe him in one word, I will say fearless," said Wilkerson.

