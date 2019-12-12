TEMPLE, Texas — As 6 News's Bary Roy knocked on the door of the Knadle's home, the wind was chilly yet mild and you could feel the sorrow in the air with Christmas just a couple of weeks away.

Silkey answered the door with a soft greeting and welcomed 6 News into her home, a place she shared with Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle. David Knadle was a Gun Pilot assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Battalion, 227th Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Division. He, along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., were killed when their Apache Helicopter crashed while on a mission in Afghanistan.

A Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments stood at attention just a few feet away. Decorative red and gold ribbon weaving in-between the green branches, a red bow on top of the tree.

Nov. 20 was just like any other day, Silkey recalls. She exchanged a text message conversation with David shortly before his now ill-fated flight, sending a picture of her and their daughter, Starling, reading books.

"I had sent him a picture of my daughter and myself reading a book," she said, saying they both decided that homeschooling Starling was the best decision. "I told him 'home-school is the best' and he wrote back, 'I am so happy.'"

Silkey said they told each other they loved each other and that he was going to go fly for six hours, a routine thing she was used to.

When she didn't hear from David, she grew worried.

"He had told me he was going to fly six hours and sometimes that turned into eight or ten but never into the length that it had," Silkey said. "So, I was in bed and I googled it. No one would answer me. He wasn't answering me and I saw the headline."

Silkey said that was about 12:30 a.m. and her world crashed down as their daughter slept next to her.

"By 2:30, the Army showed up at my door," she said. "And when they came to the door, I just laid on the floor, I just laid there and cried."

David and Silkey met while they both worked for Apex Capital in Fort Worth. She was a trainer for the company and David was looking to make his mark in the world of finance as an account executive.

"He was young, cocky and cute and funny," she recalled, smiling just slightly as she remembered a young charismatic man she was responsible to train. "He was easy to train. He was just so smart and quick."

It wasn't for another six months that David and Silkey realized they were interested in each other, she said. Once they realized that, they became inseparable.

"Aside from NTC, deployments and various training's he needed to attend we were together," she said. "We worked together, we lived together, we went to the gym together."

They had two children together, Eason was David's stepson who he loved as his own and Starling, their daughter together, was the light of his life and everything he ever dreamed she would be.

Life for the Knadle's was settling in, it was good and full of humor. For David, being a husband, a father, a family man, was the most important focus of his life outside of his commitment to military life.

David, his friends say, was smart and he knew everything there was to know about virtually anything -- and if he didn't -- he would get the right answer even if it took him awhile to find it.

"When it came to just raw intelligence, like, yeah we googled some facts just to see if David knew, and he knew, like we thought he was cheating," Chief Warrant Officer 4, Mark Kisinger said. "I still think to this day he cheated."

"Everything he did, he did 100-percent," Captain Mark Freeman, a Gray Eagle Commander said. "David was an unstoppable force and there's countless stories that indicate that whatever he put his mind to, he was able to accomplish."

"People naturally gravitated towards David," CW4 Kisinger said. "You wanted to be like him. He taught us what it meant to be a professional solider."

The walls in the Knadle home were adorned with pictures of David, memories of his life in photos but that is not all that Silkey has left.

"Before David left, he wrote me a series of letters, one for each week for five weeks," she said, tissue in hand as she gazed at the handwriting of her best friend. "And this was in his letter for the week of October 11."

The hands of a newly-minted widow, clutching a white piece of paper with the standard blue lines and black ink emblazoned across it in the penmanship of her forever best friend.

"I know it hurts for me to be gone," she read out loud, her voice steady as she speaks the words of her David. "But I believe in this job and that I'm able to do something good over here for our world."

The truth, with the reality of life without her best friend, is no amount of words in letters or the amount of memories in a photo will ever heal the pain of losing her best friend, the man she will love for the rest of her life.

"There's no way to do that," Silkey said when asked if she's wrapped her mind around the fact David will not walk through that door. "People have asked something similar about his daughter, his little 5-year old, does he understand? But how could she, when I don't?"

Silkey stared off, gathering her thoughts, tears in her eyes.

"We had planned Christmas without him but we hadn't planned life without him," she cried. "And that's the hardest part."

Popular on KCENTV.com: