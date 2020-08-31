"I have to wake up with God on my mind because if I don't, I might fold. But they're not going to break me."

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — For more than a week, Lavance Hill-Wooten continues to wait for information on her missing son Tyress Gipson. She said she is worried the worst may have happened to him.

"He's a very outgoing child, friend, never met a stranger," Gipson said. "He's not perfect, but there isn't anyone else perfect. God didn't make anyone perfect. Just the fact that he had enemies was just a shock to me."

Gipson believes there are people who know what happened to Tyress but are not speaking up about it, which frustrates his mother.

"I want answers, and I want my child," Gipson said. "People are sitting around, and they know where my son is, and it's just like it's a game to them. It's not a game to me. It's real life."

Gipson said her son missing is the worst feeling she could possibly imagine. Her faith is how she said she has been able to get through the week without her son. However, with each new day, Gibson finds it harder to hold onto her faith.

"I have to wake up with God on my mind because if I don't, I might fold. But they're not going to break me," Gipson said. "They're not going to break me because I want my baby."

Gipson also directed a message to Tyress:

"You already know your momma is going to be a rock for you, and I'm not going to stop looking until I find you. And you stay strong. Don't let them break you because we are not a family that can be broken. You keep your strength, your faith. You keep praying because honey, I guarantee you God's got you, and you know your momma is standing right behind him."