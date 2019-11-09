COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It was 18-years ago when the landscape of America and the safety we felt as a country was shattered by the attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Shanksville, PA.

Maria Mendez Reed, who was named Fort Hood Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year and Army Military Spouse of the Year in March, posted to Facebook Wednesday that she was supposed to be in tower two of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

"I was supposed to be in tower 2 that day, but I was late for a meeting. 2,977 people were not late," Mendez Reed wrote in her post. "They were in the buildings, on the planes, at the Pentagon and rushing in to help others."

We'll hear more from her tonight as she re-lives a day etched in American history.

