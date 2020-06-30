Several closures planned along I-35 in Waco this week

Crews to plan to take a break as traffic increases for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

WACO, Texas — If you plan to drive through Waco this week, there are some road closures that could slow you down. TxDOT crews plan to perform alternating lane closures to the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 340 where they cross under I-35. Those will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, crews have closed 9th Street at the southbound I-35 frontage road. Local access is being maintained via 6th, 7th, and 8th Streets. Crews expect to reopen 9th Street later this week.

Crews also plan to set beams for the University Parks Drive southbound overpass this week. To do that, they will need to close all lanes of University Parks Drive where they cross under I-35. That closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Tuesday, June 30th. It will last through Friday, July 3rd.

Construction crews do plan to take a break as more traffic is expected for the 4th of July holiday weekend. There is no work or lane closures planned from Friday, July 3rd to Sunday, July 5th.