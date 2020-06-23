IAmVanessaGuillen | Hashtag raises awareness of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military

The hashtag comes as the search for Vanessa Guillen continues. Her family claims she was sexually harassed before she disappeared.

#IAmVanessaGuillen is a simple hashtag that works to bring awareness to what one woman calls, a systemic problem in the United States Military.

"We sign up to be held up to a higher standard and to fight for our flag. Not to be harassed, bullied, hazed, molested, raped, assaulted or anything like that," said the woman who asked to remain anonymous due to pending investigation through the Veteran's Affairs Office.

The hashtag came from missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen's case. Her family claimed she was sexually harassed on post before she disappeared on April 22. Her case started a bigger conversation online about sexual harassment and assault in the military.

Maria Rincon served in the army for three years. She found out about Vanessa's case through Facebook.

"I was reading it and I was like I am Vanessa Guillen too," Rincon said.

She said it happened in June of 1994 when she was only 21.

"He was an Infantry Sgt. and he had a group of people who were watching the door to make sure that nobody, you know, was coming in and know what he was doing. He made sure that he left a lot of marks on my neck. He didn't even try to cover what happened because they cover for each other," Rincon said.

Rincon said the man was much bigger than her. She said no and stop, but said it did not matter. She said she told her doctor and said they asked questions about what she wore, what she was doing and if was she drinking.

"They make you feel like you were asking for it, like you put yourself in that position, and it's not correct," Rincon said.

The woman who chose to remain anonymous due to pending investigation through the Veteran's Affairs Office shared her story with the hashtag. She was 18 and in the Coast Guard. She said it started with comments from higher-ranking male officials.

"Then it progressed from there to brushing up against me in my berthing or pushing me into their berthing and it progressed from there. A couple months later to just full-blown molestation at that point," The woman said.

She said she developed depression, did not want to be in the military anymore and said she did not want to live anymore.

She said she went to someone a couple of ranks above her.

"He went to my higher ranking command and they came back at me and said you know, you're lying. You don't have depression. You don't want to kill yourself. You are overreacting," The woman said.

She told other women and they tried to get their junior officers involved. She said it did not go anywhere. Her depression worsened. She said she was getting out of the military one way or another, so she went AWOL.

She said she ran away for 5 days. Later on, she said after discussion among a number of officials, she got a general discharge under honorable conditions.

Both women said this is not what the military is about.

"This is not what we sign up for when we put our hand up and say that we're going to serve this country," The woman said.

Both said it is time to speak up.