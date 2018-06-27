Baylor University’s former Athletic Director says there was an elaborate plan to shift the blame for the school’s sexual assault scandal. The intended target: black football players and the football program.

This comes from a motion filed Wednesday in Waco’s Federal Court. The motion, filed by lawyers for ten Jane Does in their lawsuit against the university, asks the court to compel former athletic director Ian McCaw to provide documents and testimony in in their case. The motion cites a deposition McCaw gave on June 19th in Lynchburg, Virginia where McCaw serves as the Athletic Director for Liberty University. The motion noted that McCaw’s testimony was “dramatically in opposition to Baylor’s positions before this Court and its public relations campaign.” McCaw was the Athletic Director at Baylor University from 2003 to May of 2016.

In his deposition, McCaw describes an “elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated the black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.”



McCaw said he refused to stay at Baylor because he was “disgusted at that point with the regents, the racism, the phony finding of fact.” McCaw also said that he “did not want to be part of some Enron cover-up scheme.”

The motion also says McCaw named the members of the conspiracy as “Pepper Hamilton, six Baylor Regents, at least two senior Baylor administrators, as well as Baylor’s General Counsel.”

In his deposition, McCaw claims he was “directly told by Pepper Hamilton attorneys that they were looking at three potential outcomes with their report – a ‘detailed document’, a ‘summary report,’ or ‘to whitewash the whole thing.” The motion says McCaw testified that a select number of Regents and the Baylor’s General Counsel visited the Pepper Hamilton offices in Pennsylvania and decided to write a “misleading finding of fact skewed to make the football program look bad to cover up the campus-wide failings.”

The motion also states that McCaw testified that “Baylor Police Chief Doak and others discouraged reporting and systematically buried rape reports, concealed them from McCaw when they involved sports, causing McCaw to only learn about them through ESPN.” McCaw also said that “one recording even reveals a police dispatcher putting a young woman reporting her rape on hold to order himself a meal.”



McCaw’s testimony, the motion continues, also includes McCaw’s assertion that he was encouraged by Glenn Bunting, the head of a PR firm hired by Baylor, to join the conspiracy to lie about when sports-related rapes had been reported to Baylor officials.

Following the filing of Wednesday’s motion, Baylor University released the following statement:

“The plaintiffs’ counsel have grossly mischaracterized facts to promote a misleading narrative in an effort to deflect attention away from the actual facts of the case pending before the court. Baylor has complied and will continue to comply with all court rules in this case. We will maintain our diligent efforts to keep discovery focused on this specific case while steadfastly protecting the privacy of our students and their records that are uninvolved in this matter. As permitted by the court’s rules, Baylor will be filing a written response to the Plaintiffs’ motion.

“Much of the testimony of Mr. McCaw that is selectively quoted in the motion is based on speculation, hearsay and even media reports.”

A copy of the motion can be found below.

