IBCC hosts Inaugural Community Economic Resource Summit in Killeen

The IBCC held this summit at the Killeen Civic & Convention Center Wednesday to support black owned businesses and help the community out of economic hardship.

KILLEEN, Texas — Imagine you could find a job, figure out how to finish a degree or find child care all in one place. That was the goal today at the first ever Community Economic Resource Summit held by The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.

Organizers of the event who are part of IBCC said this event would help black owned businesses.

" So this is our opportunity as the innovation black chamber of commerce and as the black community to put resources in front of our community members," The Membership Chair for the IBCC, Khandiese Cooper, said.

Kayren Gray, an IBCC member herself and organizer added what she expected from the summit.

"We also want it to be a platform for people to know that hey this is what the city government does, this is what drives our economic development," Gray said.

Gray is talking about connections and resources she says the summit provides everything an entrepreneur, minority business owner, someone looking to get a degree or certification would need.

She added that a lot of this was lost during the pandemic. Businesses couldn't find resources, along with those looking for work.

Cooper even mentioned how the pandemic negatively impacted her. She noted that she wasn't an essential employee, so for the longest time she went without work, and she said she knows others went through this too. And that is is one reason they did this Wednesday.

Community members like Kay and Connie Isaac, who hope to open a business in Killeen one day.

"We're looking at wanting to do business here in the community, and hopefully we can grow moving forward," Kay Isaac said.

The Isaacs' added that their potential business ventures have a better chance for growth because they connected with other businesses at the summit.

"You know you're helping them to grow their business and they're helping you to grow your business," Isaac said.

Like Michaela Smith, who owns her own catering business and joined the summit in hopes to connect with other business owners.

'I just want to give back to the community and also get knowledge as to who we can help," Smith said.

Jarnay Dawson, a veteran said she came to the summit to gain more knowledge and seek out resources that would help her.

"I'm a veteran so just getting a little information that I might now know or you might overlook or you never know who knows what," Dawson added.

Cooper said the innovation will continue to help with economic development.