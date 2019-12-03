WACO, Texas — A woman convicted of a Class A Misdemeanor for theft was deported to Mexico Monday, according to the Waco Immigrant's Alliance.

Hope Muskatim posted to her Facebook page that Estela Fajardo's application for an emergency stay of removal was denied and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement took her to Mexico.

The post went on to say Fajardo was staying in a shelter and was safe. The group said they were trying to figure out housing for her.

Thank You to all who called for Estela, who showed up for rallies and protests and press conferences, showing up in the rain, in the cold. I appreciate you, and Estela is deeply grateful.

Today ICE ignored her attorney's application for an emergency stay of removal, and took her to Mexico. She called tonight from a shelter, and said she's safe, but doesn't know what's next. Pray that we can figure out housing and things line up for her there, that her kids are able to visit soon, and that she would have clarity on what to do with her businesses, property, and home here.

We are devastated her children were robbed of their mother by a broken system that exploited, abused, and scapegoated her for a crime she didn't commit. God is still faithful and good despite all the brokenness in humanity. Thanks for your prayers and support.

La lucha sigue.

Fajardo was accused of buying stolen property from two convicted burglars.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance said Fajardo moved to McLennan County 30 years ago to escape violence in Mexico.

Members of the group have supported Fajardo since they heard her claim a female guard sexually assaulted her at the Jack Harwell Detention Center. Fajardo also told members of the group the jail denied her medication.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said an investigation determined the sexual assault claim was not true.

