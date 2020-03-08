Iconic Killeen 'Christmas Lady' passes away at 71

Marilyn Caron had been putting on a Christmas spectacular in and around her Killeen home since 1984.

KILLEEN, Texas — After nearly 36 years of radiating Christmas spirit across Central Texas, Marilyn Caron, or the "Christmas Lady," has passed away at age 71.

Since 1984 Marilyn has put on a Christmas spectacular that brought smiles to thousands and had become a staple in many family holiday traditions.

"She loved seeing smiles on the kids faces and the adults faces," said her daughter Mitzi Cina. "She lived for it."

Her husband Daniel Caron, said through their 52 years of marriage she collected thousands upon thousands of decorations. She collected so many that he had to build a shed in their backyard just to house them.

"They couldn't even all fit so Christmas never ended in this house," Daniel said.

They said she had close to 500 Santa Claus figures and more than 100 Christmas trees.

"If you ever had questions on what to get her for her birthday or Christmas you just get her decorations and she was so happy," Cina said.

Each year she spent months planning out the design and would stay up to two or three in the morning working on setting up.

"It took so much time," Daniel said.

"And she did it all by herself," Cina added.

In 2012 Marilyn was diagnosed with kidney disease and started to lose her vision, but still decorated her trees by memory.

"Even thought she couldn't see very well in her head she knew exactly how she wanted it," Daniel said. "She would try to point where everything goes and if we didn't do it right we would know."

Her favorite thing was seeing the hundreds of people line up outside the house and be in awe as they walked in and saw all the decorations.

"She decorated the inside just as much as she did the outside," Cina said.

"It would take 20-30 minutes just to get through the house, there was so much to look at," Daniel said.

While she is not physically on Earth to put the spectacular on this year, her husband, children and grandchildren are going to continue on her legacy this year.