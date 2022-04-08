'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property

"We understand times are tough, but stealing is not the answer and we will pray that God works on your heart and carries you away from this path," the church stated.

SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church.

Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.

The church says they've experienced a lot since the devastation of the tornado that rocked Salado back in April and have an important message for those that took the trailer:

"To the individual who decided they needed this trailer more than the owner:

If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us, and we'd have had no problem finding one for you to use. If you took it to sell it because you needed the money, a simple phone call or message to us would have been all it took for us to do everything we could to help you. We understand times are tough, but stealing is not the answer and we will pray that God works on your heart and carries you away from this path. If you wish to return the trailer, please contact us so we can arrange it."

If you recognize this person, or of the whereabouts of the trailer, please do not approach or confront the person. Contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5400, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) where you can leave a message anonymously.