GATESVILLE, Texas —
A credit card skimmer was illegally installed at Pruitt’s Shell on 1316 N State Hwy 36 in Gatesville in fuel pump number four, according to the Gatesville PD.
Once a skimmer is installed, it saves credit card numbers when the fuel pump is used. The person who installed the skimmer then downloads that information. In this case, the attachment was a second small circuit card placed on the card reader.
The Gatesville PD said the skimmer was most likely installed sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 while the store was closed.
If you have any information, call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).
