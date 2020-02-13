GATESVILLE, Texas —

A credit card skimmer was illegally installed at Pruitt’s Shell on 1316 N State Hwy 36 in Gatesville in fuel pump number four, according to the Gatesville PD.

Once a skimmer is installed, it saves credit card numbers when the fuel pump is used. The person who installed the skimmer then downloads that information. In this case, the attachment was a second small circuit card placed on the card reader.

The Gatesville PD said the skimmer was most likely installed sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 while the store was closed.

If you have any information, call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).

Gatesville Police Department Centex Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week 2/12/2020 Crime Stoppers c... an use your help in solving a case where a credit/debit card skimmer was and illegally installed inside fuel pump #4 at Pruitt's Shell located at 1316 N State Hwy 36 in Gatesville.

Popular on KCENTV.com: