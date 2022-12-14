Imagination Library in Waco receives $5,000 grant from Baylor to help city's 'book deserts'

The library recently opened enrollment for its free monthly book program for children ages 0 to 5 living in one of the "book desert" zip codes, 76708.

WACO, Texas — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Waco received a $5,000 grant from Baylor University earlier this month, which the organization says will help them grow and continue to provide free books to young children living in "book deserts."

The library recently opened enrollment for its free monthly book program for children ages 0 to 5 living in one of the "book desert" zip codes, 76708.

"Much of inner city Waco, including neighborhoods in 76708, are considered to be in a 'book desert' meaning there is a lack of books in homes," the library said in a news release. "Research shows that children who have books in homes are more likely to academic success in kindergarten and later grades."

Imagination Library in Waco expects within a year, more than 280 children will enroll from that zip code. As a result, they expect to send out over 2,200 books over the year to that area, which will be covered by Baylor's grant, it said.

Currently, Imagination Library of Waco serves six zip codes:

76701

76704

76707

76708

76710

76711

How it works:

Parents can enroll their children ages 0 to 5 either online or by stopping at one of is local community partners (Ascension Providence Labor & Delivery or Waco-McLennan County Library). Then, every month, children enrolled will receive an age-appropriate book in the mail for free!

These books are supposed to help children get ready for kindergarten, the organization said.

“It has been clear to us that Imagination Library of Waco ... is making real positive change not only in kindergarten readiness but also through the benefits of cultivating engagement between the caregiver and the child," said Rebecca Lu, a Baylor senior who evaluated the library's grant proposal. "We selected them due to our belief in the vital role that education plays in lifting a community up and the ways that Imagination Library of Waco is directly championing that initiative through its proactive efforts to bring as many books into as many homes as possible.”