Impact Outreach to host 6th Annual Taste of Africa in Killeen

Come celebrate African history and culture at this family-centered event.

KILLEEN, Texas — The 6th Annual Taste of Africa, hosted by Impact Outreach, will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday, July 23 from noon to 6 p.m.

Impact Outreach, which stands for Intelligent Minds Proving & Applying Commitment, is a program geared towards maximizing the potential of youth members of the community.

This Taste of Africa event will allow people to dive deep into African histories and cultures. Visitors will be able to view authentic art, dress, film, literature and much more.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring the whole family and wear your best African dress to fully immerse yourself in the event.

General admission tickets are $15 if you purchase in advance online or $20 at the door. For vendors, a booth will cost $125.

To view more information on the event and tickets, visit here.