Impact Temple Church looking for volunteers, donations to run warming stations

The warming stations opens when the wind chill drops below 32 degrees dry and below 35 degrees wet

TEMPLE, Texas — As freezing temperatures rolled into Central Texas last week, Impact Temple Church opened their warming stations.

They are open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day when the wind-chill is below 32 degrees dry and below 35 degrees wet.

"We can all go home to someplace warm, and we all experience how miserable the cold is, well when you're sleeping on the concrete and freezing, you just can't be comfortable," Deni Howard, who runs the warming station, said. "So we want o give a chance to be safe and warm, as much as possible."

Howard says that they are more prepared this year after dealing with the winter storms from 2021.

She says the church is looking for volunteers 18-years-old or older. They are also looking for donations of:

Backpacks

Belts

Socks

Underwear

Chapstick

Lotion