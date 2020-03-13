KILLEEN, Texas —

A statement from the Executive Board of the Killeen Educators Association called upon the Killeen Independent School District to extend its spring break, something other districts in the state and across the country have already done.

“While we appreciate the efforts already undertaken by the district to prevent the spread of the virus, the phase two measures issued by the Bell County Health Department recommend a six-foot interval between individuals, something impossible to maintain in a school environment,” the statement said.

The statement went onto say, “We further call upon the district to guarantee the wages of our employees, especially our hourly employees who are most financially vulnerable, will be maintained throughout this crisis. We must remember that no inconvenience of time or finances can compensate for a lost life. The health and safety of our students and staff must be paramount. Will the district support its community by extending the break and guaranteeing employee wages?”

