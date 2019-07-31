ROGERS, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department released surveillance photos Wednesday of a man they say stole money from a bank in Rogers.
The man allegedly opened an account at the bank using a fake name, deposited forged checks into that account then withdrew money from the account at an ATM.
The sheriff's department said the man drives a blue Dodge four door truck with a chrome diamond finished toolbox in the bed.
The sheriff's department did not release how much money the man took.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call 254-933-5435.
