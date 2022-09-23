Inaugural Homecoming kicks off at Chaparral high school with pep rally

This is the first homecoming season for the Chaparral community. They kicked off their inaugural celebrations with a pep rally and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — Chaparral high school kicked off their inaugural homecoming with their very first pep rally.

Students shuffled in to the new gymnasium as the band played, cheerleaders tumbled, and others danced.

With excitement in the air and mums of every size dangling from students and teachers chests, "Blue," the mascot for Chaparral waved his flag, signaling the beginning of their first pep rally.

Cheerleaders at the new school shared what they were looking forward to at the first homecoming dance Friday night.