Incident at Temple store leads to shooting, car theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting and car theft that occurred Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Police were called to the store on 31st Street and Canyon Creek Drive around 8:30 p.m., per police officials.

Investigating police said there was an altercation between the victim and suspects followed with the victim being shot and the suspects reportedly stealing the victim’s vehicle

According to the news release, officers later located the vehicle abandoned near the crime scene.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.