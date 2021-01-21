Indian Spring Middle School to transition to fully remote learning

The school plans to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, February 1.

WACO, Texas — Indian Spring Middle School Principal Joseph Alexander sent a message to Indian Spring families and employees to inform them about transitioning to fully online learning.

“Although no new cases of COVID-19 were reported by students or staff members today, two cases have been reported so far this week," Alexander said. "At this time, we expect at least 29 employees will be out tomorrow. Most are out after testing positive for COVID-19, being in close contact with someone who tested positive or experiencing symptoms that could be a sign of the virus. That includes members of our campus leadership team and teachers."

Transformation Waco made the decision to transition the campus to fully remote instruction starting Thursday and continuing through next week. The school plans to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, February 1, according to Alexander.

All students have a device they can bring home for online instruction. any families without internet access at home have also been able to check out a mobile hotspot. For assistance with either a device or a hotspot, families can call the student helpdesk at 254-284-1072 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As the virus continues to circulate in our community, it is important to monitor yourself for possible symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea," Alexander said. "If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and stay home. If you are an employee, please also notify your supervisor. Even if you aren’t experiencing any of these symptoms, you may still want to be tested for COVID-19."