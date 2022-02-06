Central Texas food pantries hope to help ease inflation, rising costs of groceries

With no end to inflation in sight, people are looking for different ways to pay for the groceries they need.

TEMPLE, Texas — Inflation doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Groceries in particular are even harder to buy with prices soaring day by day. Luckily, there are resources available to Central Texans who are looking for much needed relief whe

"There's 207 families that we gave out food to this week, which is pretty high with what we're doing," Love of Christ Food Pantry director A.C. Blunt said. "But I think I see more of the people coming in, they say ' I didn't need it. That's why I didn't come. So I'm needing it now.' And the reasons for it is the inflation and all that they just can't afford it."

With no end to inflation in sight, people are looking for different ways to pay for the groceries they need.

"People are making tough choices," Blunt said. "Do I pay for gas? Do I get these groceries? A lot of people are going away from the name brand stuff. It's hard out here for folks."

Nobody knows when prices will come back down. Gas is going up everyday and groceries seem to be following suit. Until then, the food pantries in Temple and surrounding areas will continue to serve as a beacon that people can rely on.

There are summer food programs for kids under 18 as well, who are giving out free meals to kids.

Blunt is hopeful that word continues to spread about food pantries being here to help.