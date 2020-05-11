Information wanted | Who’s causing the construction site fires in Harker Heights and Nolanville?

Partially constructed homes have been going up in flames in two locations near Harker Heights. Do authorities have any leads on what’s going on?

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Brandon Raynes watched the election coverage on November 3 when his young son ran into the room and said there was a fire. Raynes went outside and could see flames coming from the neighborhood being constructed nearby. Fortunately, it was across several streets away.

Raynes told 6 News Thursday that it was one of a number of fires he and others had seen in the area.

“This is about the 6th one in the past two months,” Raynes said. “(It’s) right across the street from a neighborhood people are living in, where I live in. Makes you nervous. Hopefully, they don’t do it to homes people are living in.”

The Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office are now seeking the communities help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in that series of fires that occurred in houses under construction.

Since August, there have been five fires in houses under construction in Harker Heights and Nolanville.

Investigators with both Fire Marshal’s Office are asking anyone who may have seen anything or who has information about these fires, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at to the Crime Stoppers website.