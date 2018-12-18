GROESBECK, Texas — For a second time, officials are looking for a man who escaped custody Tuesday at the Limestone County courthouse, the sheriff's department said on its Facebook page.

Tristan Neason, who is an inmate at the Limestone County Jail, escaped jail staff around noon at the Limestone County courthouse after he was transported with several other inmates for scheduled hearings.

After the hearings, the inmates were being taken back to the vehicle when Neason got away, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a lime green jumpsuit and a white T-shirt near the courthouse.

In May, Neason escaped from the backseat of a patrol vehicle after being taken into custody on several felony warrants.

RELATED: Police nab man who escaped police car in Groesbeck

He was captured after he crashed a vehicle and tried to run into a house in Temple.

Anyone with information about Tristan Neason's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 729-TIPS.

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN