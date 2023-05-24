Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce to host community resource summit and job fair

Join industry partners, financial institutions, businesses, non-profits, employers, educational institutes, and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s (IBCC) Economic Development Committee is hosting the 2nd Annual Community Economic Resource Summit with the purpose of connecting people to essential community resources in one location.

The event will provide citizens with resources to grow economically, information on upcoming city economic initiatives, and panel discussions with local leaders on the current state of our local economy.

The Community Economic Resource Summit will be held on Tuesday, May 30th at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center which is located at 3601 S WS Young Drive from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They are building bridges and creating access to valuable resources for everyone.

The IBCC honors the essence of community in all that they do to support and uplift one another because they know - a rising tide lifts all boats.

The IBCC Economic Committee’s 2023 Community Economic Resource Summit welcomes and appreciates your participation and engagement to make this event successful.

Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, a non-profit 501c3 organization, founded in 2020 by Mr. Ronnie Russell, aims to uplift, empower, and support black-owned businesses. The organization’s three pillars are business, veterans, and technology.