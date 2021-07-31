Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, BankcorpSouth team up to teach about capital, funding

Those who attended said the event was very informative.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce held a membership fellowship in partnership with BankcorpSouth in Harker Heights.

The event was held so community members could learn about access to capital and funding as well as what products and services BankcorpSouth has to offer. Those who attended said the event was very informative.



"I've always said information is the new money, because we can’t circulate money if we don’t have information on where to get it,” said Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. "We cannot circulate the economics if we are not having a much more cohesive environment to let us know it can be done."

"We are happy to support,” said Cantresa Scineaux, President of the Mu Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “We are here, and we are looking forward to learning a lot to be able to not only empower ourselves but empower our community so they can leave something for their children and their children’s children.”